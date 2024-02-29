Trending pic: Munawar Faruqui meets Aamir Khan, hugs him tightly

Mumbai: Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been making waves ever since he lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy. The comedian’s journey from Bigg Boss to hobnobbing with Bollywood stars continues to captivate fans and media alike, as he becomes an increasingly prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Munawar was spotted at the star-studded screening of Kiran Rao’s film ‘Laapataa Ladies’ where he met Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

The highlight of the night was a heartwarming moment between Munawar and Aamir Khan, that quickly went viral.

The picture circulating on the internet captures Munawar in a stylish white t-shirt, red Nike cap, and jeans, while Aamir Khan exuded timeless charm in an all-black ensemble. The BB 17 winner can be seen hugging Aamir tightly in the photo. This moment has sparked a wave of reaction from netizens.

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui recently starred in a music video titled ‘Halki Halki Si’ alongside actress Hina Khan, released on February 23.