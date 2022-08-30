Trending pics: Aryan Khan’s viral photo, Sara Ali Khan’s bf & more

Mumbai: Stars make sure to keep their fans updated by sharing their daily routine glimpses on social media through which we get to know what our favourite stars are up to. Wondering which tinsel town pictures took over internet by storm today? Scroll ahead and check them out below.

Shah Rukh Khan son Aryan Khan, who made headlines in Bollywood‘s drugs case, spent his weekend partying it up at a friend’s birthday bash. Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif was also spotted at the party. Check out the viral pictures below.

A photo and video of cricketer Shubman Gill having dinner with actress Sara Ali Khan at a restaurant is being widely shared on social media, sparking dating rumours between the two. Check here.

What's cooking 👀👀



Indian cricketer @ShubmanGill & Bollywood actor @SaraAliKhan were clicked while enjoying a meal together & fans are wondering if something is going on between the two! #SaraAliKhan #Shubmangill pic.twitter.com/AXbeecldsi — HT City (@htcity) August 29, 2022

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her family time at husband Saif Ali Khan’s ancestral home Pataudi Palace. The actress has been actively sharing glimpses of the royal abode and its green fields.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Jannat Zubair Rahmani celebrated her birthday August 29. Several pictures and videos from her birthday bash are surfacing online.

On Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently battling COVID-19, took to his social media and shared an old black & photo of a magazine cover that he did in Paris by Harcourt Studio. He called it a ‘great honour and most humbling experience.

Saba Ali Khan shared a golden photo featuring her brother Saif Ali Khan and his children, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan on Instagram.

Fashion designer Kunal Rawal got married to his longtime ladylove Arpita Mehta in Mumbai’s Taj Mahal Palace on Sunday. The wedding was a star-studded affair as we spotted several celebrities such as Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and Rhea Kapoor among others were in attendance.