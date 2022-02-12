Trending pics: Aryan-Suhana at IPL auction, Ranveer-Deepika’s viral kiss & more

Mumbai: Tinsel town stars leave no stone unturned to sent the internet into complete meltdown with their photos. Like everyday, today too several celebs made headlines for their pictures. Missed out on these photos? Worry not! We have bought you everything covered in today photos of the day segment. Scroll down to see.

Suhana Khan and Aryan Khan were seen participating in IPL Auction 2022 recently in the absence of their father Shah Rukh Khan. The official Twitter account of Kolkata Knight Riders shared a glimpse of how the young star kids have been preparing for the mega auction. In the pictures, the Suhana and Aryan along with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jhanvi Mehta can be seen sitting with a managerial member of the team who is seen giving them a ‘crash course’. Check out the pictures below.

It’s seems like Ranveer Singh is blown away by Deepika Padukone’s performance in ‘Gehraiyaan’. On Friday, he took to Instagram and shared an appreciation post for Deepika Padukone after watching the film. He also shared a picture of them kissing on the beach during one of their vacations. Their picture is going viral on social media.

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodhkar on Saturday took to her Instagram and shared a set beautiful pics of the actor spending his weekend with his babies in their house in Hyderabad. In the pics, Mahesh can be seen spending time with Sitara, Gautam and his pet dog. She captioned, “Surrounded by all his babies! #CantGetEnough.”

One of the most talked about couple in the telly ville right now is Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. On Friday night, both were papped outside Karan’s home. Check out the pictures below.

TV actor Raqesh Bapat bought a new luxurious car for himself. He added swanky new Audi Q7 to his garage which is worth Rs 80 lakh. Pictures and videos of him unveling the car have been doing rounds on internet.

Owner of Punjab Kings and new mommy Preity Zinta decided to give the IPL auction 2022 a miss to stay with her newborns this year. Taking to her Instagram handle, Preity wrote, “All set to watch the Tata IPL Auction tonight. Feels amazing to have a cute warm baby in my arms instead of the red auction paddle On a serious note my heart is racing and I cannot wait for our new PBKS squad. All the best @punjabkingsipl Let’s execute our plans and stay focused. #Tataiplauction #saddasquad @iplt20 #ting.”

Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal is all for his new and exciting project. He has bagged his first project after coming out of Salman Khan’s show and it’s with actress Niti Taylor. The two are reportedly shooting for a Punjabi music video.