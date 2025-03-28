Trending pics: Ram Charan, Upasana, Namrata and others at Falaknuma Palace

Hyderabad : The iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad witnessed a glitzy and grand celebration on Thursday night as Telugu superstar Ram Charan rang in his 40th birthday in style. Hosted by his entrepreneur-wife Upasana Konidela, the event was nothing short of a royal affair, attended by some of the biggest names from the industry.

The guest list included actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu, Namrata Shirodkar (Mahesh Babu’s wife), and costume designer Shilpa Reddy, among others. Going by the glimpses shared online, the highlight of the evening was a stunning photobooth designed like a magazine cover with the words ‘Global Star’ written on it, a tribute to Ram Charan’s massive global fandom. A video with fireworks is also going viral online.

Upasana garu threw a huge party for the family & close friends yesterday at Falaknuma palace on the occassion of 40th birthday of Ram Charan Tej. #HBDRamCharan #Peddi pic.twitter.com/5d59XwdP9s https://t.co/TloAZjGZDB — Satya (@YoursSatya) March 27, 2025

Lakshmi Manchu, who shared a picture from the photobooth with Ram Charan, wrote, “Yesterday, Today and Everyday celebrating you! Happppppiest of birthdays @AlwaysRamCharan dearest.”

Meanwhile, Namrata Shirodkar also gave fans a sneak peek into the celebration by sharing some exclusive moments on her Instagram Stories.

Upasana Konidela, too, took to social media to share some heartwarming pictures from the intimate yet lavish birthday bash, making it a night to remember.

The makers of RC 16 officially announced the title of the film as ‘Peddi’, along with an intriguing first-look poster on his birthday. Ram Charan is set to sport a long-haired look for the film, and fans can’t wait to see him in this new avatar. Janhvi Kapoor has been roped in as the female lead.