Trending pics: Salman-Aishwarya clicked together, Vivian Dsena recites Taraweeh & more

Mumbai: From their travel destinations to their latest projects and even what they’re wearing, fans are always eager to know more about their favourite celebrities. And with the rise of social media, fans are able to stay up-to-date on the latest happenings in the lives of the stars.

However, we often miss out on a few interesting updates. Today, there are a lot of interesting instances that caught our eye on social media. Let’s have look at the pictures that are surfacing online.

Bollywood’s one of the most talked about ex-couples Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sent their fans into a frenzy after they attended Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala in Mumbai on Saturday night. A photo from the event has now gone viral in which Aishwarya and Salman are captured in the same frame. Check it out below.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid, who was in India for the grand inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), took to her Instagram to share some snaps from her ‘unforgettable 1st trip to India’. She also clicked with Shah Rukh Khan aka King Khan and fans are going gaga over the photo.

TV actor Vivian Dsena who recently revealed that he has converted to Islam, took to her Instagram stories to share a glimpse of his Ramzan Taraweeh that he offered in Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Abu Dhabi, UAE. “”Alhamdulillah had the most amazing experience today, praying Taraweeh behind Sheikh. May Allah accept our prayers and duas.”

The Gen Z celebs too have been sharing inside photos and moments from the two-day gala at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Suhana Khan shared her royal look dressed in a saree while Ananya Panday posed with her bestie, Gauri Khan and Aryan Khan.

On Monday, actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at the Tirupati temple in Tirumala. Their photo from NMACC is also unmissable. Check it out below.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Janhvi Kapoor visited Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/nYxZq7NA2A — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2023

Actress Rekha poses with Amitabh Bachchan’s grand daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.