Trending pics: Sania Mirza’s Eid in Dubai, Sonam’s baby, Navya Naveli with BF & more

Mumbai: Been excited for the Bollywood’s eid, but missed it out? Fret not, we have got you covered everything in today’s ‘trending pics’ section. From Sonam Kapoor’s viral picture with newborn to Navya Naveli Nanda’s photos with her rumoured boyfriend, a lot of celebrity pics have been making waves on internet apart from Eid visuals. Have a look.

Ace tennis star Sania Mirza celebrated her Eid-Al-Adha with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik in her Dubai home. Check out the pictures below.

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend and Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi in the city last night. Shweta Bachchan’s daughter reportedly did not want to get clicked and hence she ducked her face and hid it with the pink cloth.

Shah Rukh Khan stepped out on his balcony with his younger son AbRam Khan and greeted his fans on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Pictures and videos of King Khan are surfacing on social media.

Known for her impeccable sartorial choices, TV diva Hina Khan nailed the fashion game for this Eid as well. She slipped into a traditional short grey kurti with a matching lehenga skirt and a dupatta. Check out her photos below.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are all set to welcome their first child. A morphed photo of Sonam holding a newborn in her arms in surfacing online.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrated their one-month wedding anniversary on Saturday. On this special occasion, the filmmaker treated his Insta family to some unseen pictures from his wedding.