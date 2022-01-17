Trending pics: Sara Ali Khan with newborn, Kiara makes relationship official & more

Mumbai: Celebrities make headlines for their pictures almost everyday. Be it a social media post in which they give us a sneak peek of their day or them being spotted in the city, tinsel town natives leave netizens mesmerized. As we kick-start a new week, let’s have a look at what our stars are up to. Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Suhana Khan, Malaika Arora, and several others were in trends for their photos. Scroll down to see.

Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan shared glamorous pics from her cousin Alia Chhiba’s birthday party. In the pics, both the girls look gorgeous. Suhana looks stunning in black bodycon attire, while Alia is dressed in a maroon ensemble. Suhana captioned her photos, “I love you forever and ever” and “With birthday girl, Alia Chhibba.”

Kiara Advani on Sunday shared a romantic picture with her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra to wish him on his birthday. In the picture, the birthday boy can be seen wrapping his arms around Kiara. Along with the picture, Kiara wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one” followed by a heart emoji. Looking at the pic, many wondered if Kiara made her relationship Insta official.

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently in Indore shooting for her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal, met a very young fan. In the adorable viral photos, the actress can be seen posing happily with the child and the mother. Check out the pictures below.

Bollywood’s hot couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora on Sunday stepped out for a lunch date as they were spotted together in the city putting their stylish foot forward. Pictures and videos of them have been going viral on social media.

On the occasion when veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar turned a year older, his son Farhan Akhtar shared a throwback picture on social media to wish him. In the monochrome image that seems to be from Javed’s younger days. Farhan captioned the image. “This is how I’ve always known you to be .. thoughtful, restless, curious and always searching for what’s beyond the obvious. Hope you realise how many you’ve inspired to try and live that way. Happy birthday Pa.”

Global stars Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted out for a lunch date at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Sunday. After the restaurant posted a picture of them on social media, their fans showered love in the comments.

The adorable Bhatt sisters — Alia and Shaheen recently treated their fans on Instagram with a sun-kissed picture of them and it is sure to drive away all your Monday blues.