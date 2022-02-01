Trending pics: Sara-Ibrahim in Jannat-e-Kashmir, Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s reunion & more

Mumbai: A new day calls for a new photo dump on social media. Tinsel town is buzzing with updates almost every second and so are celebrities’ Instagram pages. Stars ensure to share all the happenings with their fans via their social media accounts, be it a dinner somewhere, a photoshoot, or simply sharing a candid moment with family or friends. Like every day, a lot of celeb photos grabbed headlines today. Have a look at them below.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her other friends. She has been sharing beautiful glimpses of her snowy vacation on her Instagram handle. Take a look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a happy picture with her hubby Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur from Amrita Arora’s birthday bash. The actress took to her Instagram and dropped the dropped photo in which she can be seen wearing a black short dress and shimmery heels while Saif was in a black shirt and white pants.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who announced their separation back in 2021, were recently spotted at Shankar Mahadevan’s Dubbing House in Bandra, Mumbai. Pictures and videos of their small reunion have been doing rounds on the internet. Check them out below.

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and the show’s second runner-up Karan Kundrra are painting the town red with their love ever since they stepped out of the show. The two were spotted in the town last night looking absolutely adorable. Check out the pictures below.

Soha Ali Khan took to her Instagram and shared a group photo of herself with other kids as schools in Maharashtra reopened after two years. She captioned the photo, “Shiny happy faces as school opens again!! #backtoschool.”

Pratik Sehajpal, who emerged as the first runner-up on Bigg Boss 15, has revealed that he received a special gift from show host Salman Khan. He shared a new picture with Salman thanking him for the t-shirt. Check it out below.