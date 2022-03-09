Trending pics: SRK in Dubai, Priyanka Chopra becomes mommy again & more

Mumbai: Since the entertainment industry is always buzzing with new happenings almost on an hourly basis, one might miss out on major pictures and posts that grabbed headlines or went viral online.

As usual a bunch of pictures have been doing rounds on internet. So we thought of giving you a round up of the most trending pictures of your favourite celebrities. Here’s your daily dose of pictures, check out:

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has featured in a new commercial for Dubai tourism. Sharing the video on Instagram, Shah Rukh wrote, “Every experience becomes a special memory in Dubai. Explore the city with me! #DubaiPresents @visit.dubai #visitdubai.” Snaps from his advertisement where he is seen sporting long hair going viral on Twitter.

Priyanka Chopra and her love for pets is known for all. The actress is already mother of her cute dogs Gino and Diana. She welcomed another two pets to her family, this time two little ducks. She shared a video with her new babies on Instagram. In the video, two ducks were seen swimming in Priyanka’s private pool.

Actress Tejasswi Prakash, who is seen playing the role of Pratha in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show Naagin 6, recently posted a picture of herself in bridal avatar on Instagram. She got married onscreen to her co-star Simba Nagpal, who is playing the role of Rishabh Gujral.

Indian Idol 12 stars Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan’s jodi is among the most loved one in the industry. New photos of the two singing sensations from their trip to US have surfaced on the internet, making netizens shower love on them.

Ananya Panday celebrated Women’s Day with girl gang Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. Ananya took to Instagram to share a photo and video of their get-together. In the video, the girls are seen underwater and making heart signs. In her post, the Gehraiyaan star mentioned that she is “grateful to be surrounded by so much magic”.

On International Women’s Day, Vicky Kaushal posted a cute photo featuring wife Katrina Kaif and his mother Veena, while expressing his appreciation for them. The photo shows Katrina sitting in the lap of Vicky’s mother, as the latter hugs her from behind. Sharing the photo, the actor wrote, “My strength. My world”, with a red heart emoji.

Actress Katrina Kaif treated her fans with a photo of herself with her five sisters on International Women’s Day 2022. Katrina has three elder sisters and two younger sisters namely – Stephanie Turcotte, Natacha Turcotte, Melissa Turcotte, Sonia Turcotte and Isabelle Kaif. Sharing the photo, Kat wrote, “a lot of WOMEN in one family #womensday #sisters”.