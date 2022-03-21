Trending pics: SRK smokes, Sana Khan sips gold-plated coffee at Burj Khalifa & more

Mumbai: Entertainment industry is always buzzing with new happenings almost on an hourly basis, so no one wants to miss out on them. Thanks to the social media where we get all the updates about our favourite celebrities’ lives, be it a glimpse of their work, hot photoshoots or just a peek into their chill day at home.

In case if you have missed out on the viral photos that have grabbed headlines today, worry not. We have got you covered in today’s Trending Pics section. Scroll down and check them out.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is back to Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with sister Karisma Kapoor and their kids. After coming back to the bay, Bebo reunited with her bestie Amrita Arora. She shared a picture of Bebo talking over the phone as she sat on her terrace. She captioned the pic as, “Very very beeeseeee!” The beautiful poolside dining room is something that can’t be missed.

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu sent out “free hugs” to her fans and followers on Sunday. Taking to her Instagram, she posted some vibrant clicks, giving us a hint of her weekend mood. Samantha spent her day in the midst of nature, and it only reflected in the glow on her face that caught the attention.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan continue to shoot for their upcoming film Pathaan in Spain. New behind-the-scene pictures of the two have been surfacing online. While Shah Rukh seemed to be holding a cigarette, Deepika was seen showing her middle fingers to the camera. These viral pictures of the duo is taking internet by storm.

Former actor Sana Khan is currently in Dubai. She was spotted on a breakfast date with her husband, Anas Saiyyad and was seen sipping on gold-plated coffee at Burj Khalifa’s At.Mosphere. She shared a few photos of her lavish date on Instagram.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the pan-India cast of ‘RRR’ including director S.S. Rajamouli, and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Statue of Unity in Baroda. Pictures from their promotions are going viral on internet.

Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful picture of herself with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan from their recent tropical getaway to Maldives.

Comedian-host Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to welcome their first child. Bharti recently shared several photos from her maternity photoshoot. Sharing the dreamy photos, she wrote, “Aane wale baby ki mummy❤.”