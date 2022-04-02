Trending pics: Suhana-AbRam cheer for KKR, Tejasswi Prakash sets internet on fire & more

Mumbai: Celebrities enjoy a massive fan following not just in India but across the world. Everything they do and every time they step out in and around the town, becomes news as their followers want to know it all. With social media becoming a boon for such fans, it is rather obvious that the pictures of celebs often go viral. Scroll ahead and check some of the pictures that took internet by storm today.

Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and AbRam were seen cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the IPL match against Punjab Kings on Friday. In several pictures that are surfacing online, Suhana and AbRam were seen screaming with joy after KKR won the match.

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, several celebrities took to their social media to extend warm greetings. Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared some pictures of herself dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire. She has also written a happy Gudi Padwa note for all her fans.

Bigg Boss 14 runner-up Rahul Vaidya and TV actress Disha Parmar celebrated their first Gudi Padwa after their marriage. Taking to social media, the couple shared a few adorable glimpses of their festivities featuring them in traditional attires holding a gudi in their hands.

Tamannaah Bhatia, Madhur Bhandarkar and the team of their forthcoming film Babli Bouncer recently marked Gudi Padwa celebrations on the film’s sets. Check out some of the pictures below.

Television diva Tejasswi Prakash is currently enjoying her sky-rocketed popularity post her Bigg Boss 15 win. The actress, who is currently seen playing the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s ongoing supernatural show Naagin 6, recently set the internet on fire after with her hot Instagram posts. Have a look.