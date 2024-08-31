Trending: Sonam Kapoor shares romantic photos with Fawad Khan

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor took her fans on a nostalgic journey, sharing throwback photos with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, her Khoobsurat co-star. The film, which marked Fawad’s Bollywood debut in 2014, became a major box office hit and solidified Khan’s status as an overnight sensation in India.

Sonam Kapoor posted the romantic pictures on her official Facebook account, captioning them, “Throwback to this shoot with Fawad Khan.” The photos brought back memories of the on-screen chemistry between the two actors, with Fawad playing Prince Vikram Singh Rathore, Sonam’s love interest in the film. His performance was widely praised, earning him the Best Debut Male award at the prestigious Filmfare Awards.

Khubsoorat, directed by Shashanka Ghosh, received widespread acclaim and became a box office success. Fawad, along with other Pakistani artists, faced a ban from working in India, which put a halt to his Bollywood career.

However, fans may have reason to rejoice, as recent rumors suggest that Fawad Khan is set to make a Bollywood comeback. According to reports, he is expected to star in an upcoming Hindi romantic comedy opposite Vaani Kapoor, directed by Aarti Bagdi. The film is reportedly set to be shot entirely in the UK, marking Fawad’s much-anticipated return to Indian cinema.