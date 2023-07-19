Trending Telugu actress Sreeleela's salary doubled, now it is...

Hyderabad: Sreeleela, Tollywood‘s rising star, is making waves like never before. She has an impressive slate of films lined up with popular production houses, as well as collaborations with A-list celebrities and mid-level heroes, cementing her position as a sought-after actress in South India.

Sreeleela is not only taking on roles previously held by top actresses, but she is also recognizing her worth and demanding a significant pay increase. According to latest buzz in the industry, she has requested twice her usual fee for Nithin‘s film.

Sreeleela, who initially signed projects for less than Rs 1 crore, is now looking for a substantial pay package in the range of Rs 2 crore. She also hopes to secure more corporate brand endorsements, which will increase her income.

With this, she enters the list of highest paid actresses of south indian film industry joining other stars like Tamannaah, Rakul Preet Singh, Anushka Shetty and Pooja Hegde.

On the work front, the actress is now working on ten projects simultaneously.