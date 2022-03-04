Trending video: Deepika Padukone flaunts new short haircut

Deepika will next be seen in 'Pathan' with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham

Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 4th March 2022 10:53 am IST
Trending video: Deepika Padukone flaunts new short haircut
Deepika Padukone (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is one happy girl with her new haircut.

While Deepika Padukone has not yet posted anything on social media, a video of her at the salon has been doing rounds on social media.

In the clip, the actor can be seen checking out her haircut, smiling excitedly at her new look.

“So pretty,” a social media user wrote.

“Uff her natural beauty and that smile,” another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in ‘Pathan’ with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Previously, Deepika Padukone was seen in the film ‘Gehraiyaan’ which also featured Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa

