Trending video: Janhvi Kapoor spotted at Ameerpet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who recently made her Telugu debut with Devara, has captivated audiences with her striking screen presence alongside Jr NTR. Currently, she is in Hyderabad for her upcoming project with Ram Charan, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and is also preparing for Devara Part 2.

On Thursday, Janhvi was spotted in Ameerpet, Hyderabad, where she visited the Anjaneya Swamy Temple to perform a puja. Known for her religious devotion, Janhvi often makes it a point to visit holy places, including the Tirupathi temple, for special occasions.

This time, her visit to the Ameerpet temple was reportedly suggested by her director Buchi Babu Sana. In a video that has now gone viral, the actress is seen in traditional attire, deeply involved in the rituals. Watch the viral video below.

As news of her temple visit spread, a crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Janhvi, with many hoping to take selfies with her. The Anjaneya Swamy Temple is said to be located near the director’s residence.

Fans are eagerly awaiting her next appearance on the silver screen, confident that she will continue to impress with her performances and grace.