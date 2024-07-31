Trending video: Rekha reveals how much she loves Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai: Rekha, the evergreen beauty of Bollywood, has always enchanted audiences with her stellar acting skills, charming looks, and graceful dance moves. She started her acting career as a child artist in a Telugu movie in 1966 and swiftly rose to become a top actress in Bollywood. Beyond her professional achievements, her relationship with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has always been a topic of intense discussion and speculation, even today.

Despite their undeniable on-screen chemistry and persistent rumors, both Rekha and Amitabh have never publicly acknowledged their relationship. However, during a rare candid moment on Simi Garewal’s popular talk show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,” Rekha openly professed her love for Amitabh, leaving fans and critics alike in awe.

When asked if she had ever been in love with Amitabh, Rekha responded passionately, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question. I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

This clip of her heartfelt confession is surfacing again on the internet, reigniting discussions about their legendary love story.

They were never seen together on screen after Yash Chopra’s 1981 film Silsila, and and as per Rekha’s admission in the Simi Garewal interview, they only met at public functions and award shows.