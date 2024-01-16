Tribal body asks Telangana Guv to set up panel to correct Gutti Koya spelling

In a letter to the Governor, Valasa Adivasulu Samkya secretary Vetti Beema stated that the Gutti Koya community is not receiving tribal certificates in Telangana due to a spelling error in the state's tribal schedule.

16th January 2024
Hyderabad: The Valasa Adivasulu Samakya, a tribal organisation on Monday, January 15th, requested Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to instruct the Telangana government to establish a committee to rectify spelling errors in the state’s tribal schedule.

In a letter to the Governor, organization secretary Vetti Beema explained that the Gutti Koya community, which migrated from Chhattisgarh to escape Maoist violence, is not receiving tribal certificates in Telangana due to a spelling error in the state’s tribal schedule.

“The schedule lists them as ‘Gutta Koya’ instead of ‘Gutti Koya’, which needs to be corrected,” Beema said.

He further said that this correction would enable the displaced Gutti Koya tribal children “to pursue their education, as they currently lack a caste certificate.”

Beema said that such an attempt was made in Chhattisgarh a few years ago to rectify similar spelling errors in the state’s schedule, allowing tribes to access government-provided benefits.

“We have spoken to people who did this work in Chhattisgarh and they will be happy to guide if the Telangana government needs it,” he said.

