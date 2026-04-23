Drumbeats and smiles: Tribal group’s dream visit to Charminar

Hyderabad: The iconic Charminar witnessed a vibrant cultural moment on Thursday morning, April 23, as a group of tribal visitors brought colour and rhythm to the historic site during their visit.

The group was welcomed by officials from the city with traditional musical instruments, creating a festive atmosphere around the monument. The reception included a ceremonial tilak and a warm display of hospitality, reflecting the city’s cultural inclusiveness.

Visitors amazed by heritage, hospitality

Visiting the monument for the first time, the tribal members expressed admiration for Charminar’s architectural beauty and historical significance. They said the intricate craftsmanship and heritage of the structure left a lasting impression on them.

Amid drumbeats and folk music, the visitors interacted with tourists, including foreigners, sharing smiles and capturing photographs to mark the occasion. Many described the experience as memorable, noting that the welcome they received added to the joy of visiting the landmark.

Tourism officials briefed the group on the monument’s history and unique features, helping them better understand its importance. Some members of the group were seen documenting the visit through photographs and videos.

The visitors said their long-held wish to see Charminar had finally been fulfilled, adding that the warmth and respect extended to them during the visit would remain unforgettable.