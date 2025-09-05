Tribute to teachers on Teachers’ Day by MS founder Mohammed Lateef Khan

Teachers’ Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm across all branches of MS Education Academy on Thursday, September 4. On this occasion, the Academy’s Founder and Chairman, Mohammed Lateef Khan, addressed the teachers, paying rich tribute to their services.

He said, “Peace and blessings be upon you! My esteemed teachers, you are not merely classroom instructors, but the builders of the nation, the shapers of generations, and the sculptors of hearts. Your efforts often remain unseen in the short term, but in reality, with patience and love, you carve minds and hearts. You are the gardeners of knowledge and character who dedicate your lives to shaping each child’s future with dignity, confidence, and faith.”

Teachers are ‘nurturers’

He explained that this year Teachers’ Day is being observed on September 4 since September 5, 6, and 7 are holidays. In his message, he described teachers not as mere “instructors” but as “nurturers”, saying, “An instructor only illuminates the mind, while a nurturer refines the heart and soul. It has always been MS’s policy that we do not merely provide education, but also nurture and train — and this is a task that only a true nurturer can fulfill.”

The Founder & Chairman Mohammed Lateef Khan further stated that a special motivational song, “Murrabi Banjao”, has been prepared for teachers, sung with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). He urged teachers not to fear AI but to embrace it and elevate their teaching skills to a level beyond the reach of any machine.

“Adopt AI and make it your effective tool. Prepare yourselves in such a way that your teaching abilities always remain beyond the capacity of machines. AI will enhance your skills, but the status of a nurturer will never be replaced.”

‘Every teacher’s effort is valued’, says MS Founder

He stressed that at MS Education Academy, every teacher’s effort is valued, even if not immediately visible. Teachers were advised to share their achievements and best classroom practices with their heads so they can serve as inspiration for others.

Finally, he prayed for the teachers: “May Allah bless your lives, grant peace in your homes, protect your children, and elevate your status in this world and the Hereafter.”

On this occasion, MS Education Academy’s Vice Chairperson Nuzhat Khan, Managing Directors, Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Moazzam Hussain, also addressed the gathering. Certificates were presented to senior teachers.

The teachers expressed their happiness at the special program arranged in their honor. The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the motivational song “Murrabi Banjao”, which the teachers deeply appreciated.