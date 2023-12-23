Tributes to ex-PM PV Narsimha Rao on his death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid his tributes to former Prime Minister P.V. Narsimha Rao on his death anniversary, saying that under his government, India embarked on a transformative journey with a series of economic reforms.

Recalling his contributions, the Congress leader said, “He also made significant contributions to India’s Nuclear programme and several foreign policy achievements marked his tenure, including the ‘Look East’ policy.

His tremendous role in the prosperity and development of our nation shall always be cherished.”

Rao was the ninth Prime Minister of India between 1991 and 1996. Under his government, various liberal reforms to India’s economy were introduced. He died on December 23, 2004.

The Congress President also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on his 121st birth anniversary.

In a post on X, Kharge said: “The path to the country’s prosperity passes through the fields and barns of the villages — Chaudhary Charan Singh. Humble tribute to the farmer’s struggle partner and former Prime Minister, respected Chaudhary Charan Singh ji on his 121st birth anniversary.”

“देश की समृद्धि का रास्ता गाँवों के खेतों व खलिहानों से होकर गुज़रता है”



~ चौधरी चरण सिंह



किसानों के संघर्ष के साथी व भूतपूर्व प्रधानमंत्री, श्रद्धेय चौधरी चरण सिंह जी की 121वीं जयंती पर उन्हें विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



किसान ही हिन्दुस्तान है।



Kharge said, “Farmers are India. Regards to all the farmers of the country. Hearty greetings to all farmer sisters, brothers and farm laborers on Kisan Diwas.”

Singh served as the fifth Prime Minister of India between July 28, 1979 and January 14, 1980. Historians and other people frequently refer to him as the ‘champion of India’s peasants’. His birthday on December 23 is celebrated as Kisan Diwas in India.