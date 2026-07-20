Tricolour left on ground for two days at Nagole Musi Riverfront

Hyderabad: A national flag installed at Nagole, along the Musi riverfront, tore and fell to the ground after the iron ropes holding it snapped, exposing a glaring lapse in maintenance.

The flag came down on Monday night, July 13, but it was only on Wednesday night, July 15, that ground-level staff at the site picked it up and set it aside, allowing it to lie on the ground for nearly two days. The delay has triggered sharp outrage among local residents, who accused the authorities concerned of showing utter disregard for the national flag, a symbol of the country’s freedom struggle.

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According to residents, the flag pole is maintained by the Musi River Front Development Corporation, whose officials allegedly failed to carry out any repairs even after being made aware of the damage. Locals said the apathy shown towards the national flag was unacceptable and demanded that authorities act without further delay.

Residents have demanded immediate repair of the flag pole and its supporting structure, and called for a new flag to be hoisted with due honour and ceremony at the earliest. They also demanded strict action against the officials responsible for the negligence, insisting that civic authorities must ensure the national flag is always accorded the respect it deserves.