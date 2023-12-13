Trinamool Congress leader’s son-in-law shot dead in Bengal

After shooting him, the accused also attacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon before fleeing from the spot.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2023 11:13 am IST
UN food agency employee killed in Yemen’s Taiz
Representative image

Kolkata: Tension is simmering in West Bengal’s North Dinajpur after the son-in-law of a local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead by unknown miscreants.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to police sources, the victim Tanmay Sarkar (30) was stopped by the miscreants on Tuesday while he was returning from a wedding on his bike and then shot from a close range.

After shooting him, the accused also attacked Sarkar with a sharp weapon before fleeing from the spot.

MS Education Academy

He was first rushed to the local Itahar Hospital and as his conditions tuned critical he was admitted at the Raiganj Medical College & Hospital.

Also Read
Telangana’s Congress govt faces daunting task in fulfilling guarantees

However, he died on early Wednesday morning.

The victim’s father-in-law Debkumar Sarkar, is a local Trinamool Congress leader and panchayat member.

He alleged that the murder of his son-in-law was masterminded by some BJP-backed local goons.

“He was targeted since he took the lead role in campaigning on my behalf in the panchayat elections this year. The police should act fast in arresting the assassins,” Debkumar Sarkar said.

However, the local BJP leadership has denied the allegation and claimed that the murder was a result of the infighting in the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 13th December 2023 11:13 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button