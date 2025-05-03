Trio of boys voice concerns over poor civic conditions in Shastripuram

Hyderabad: In what is being called as a ‘brave act’ by some, three boys from Shama Colony in Shastripuram near Miralam Tank highlighted the poor civic conditions in their locality.

The children, who reside at Shama colony, in a video narrated problems faced by the local people due to overflowing drains. The boys complained that senior citizens heading to the mosque for prayers are facing a lot of problems due to dirty water spilling all over the streets.

One of them questioned and demanded to know the local corporator’s work and response to public apathy near the Miralam tank area. “Ateh jateh loga girjareh, awaam ku takleef hori (People are slipping and falling down. Public is suffering a lot),” said one of the boys.

After the video of the boys went viral on social media platforms, people started appreciating them for coming forward and speaking about civic issues.

Social media users were however unhappy after the trio released another video apologizing for the first video. “Some people came to us and asked to speak on camera about the problems caused due to overflowing drains. Our intention was not to hurt anyone,” the boys were seen apologizing for the video.

A few users on different social media platforms felt the boys might have been threatened and put under fear for speaking about the civic issue and forced to apologize by their family members for fear of reprisal.

The local residents of the area have been complaining for some days about the overflowing drains in the locality. They attribute it to the negligence of the local public representatives in resolving the issue and bringing in respite for them.