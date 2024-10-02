Triptii Dimri lands in hot soup, women say, ‘Muh kaala karo iska’

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri, a rising star in Bollywood, has been making waves after her impressive performance in the movie Animal, where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. After her last role in Bad Newz, she’s now set to appear in the much-talked-about film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

However, recent news has sparked controversy around the actress, putting her in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Triptii was invited to be a special guest at a FICCI FLO event in Jaipur, which was organized by female entrepreneurs. The woman had put in a lot of effort and money to bring her in, but at the last minute, Triptii had to cancel. This left many feeling upset and frustrated, as they felt their time and money were wasted.

A video circulating online shows women from the event expressing their anger. One person in the video mentioned that it was a “5 lakh deal,” meaning Triptii’s team had accepted a large sum of money for her appearance, only for her to cancel at the last moment.

Once the news spread, social media platforms were filled with mixed reactions. Many people expressed disappointment in Triptii, questioning her professionalism

The incident sparked even more frustration when attendees of the event said they weren’t familiar with Triptii and questioned whether her appearance was worth the money spent.

Triptii Dimri’s Statement

In response to the ongoing controversy, Triptii Dimri’s team has released an official statement addressing the claims surrounding her absence at the FICCI FLO event in Jaipur. The statement clarifies that the actress fulfilled all her promotional commitments for the film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. “During the ongoing promotional campaign for her film, Triptii Dimri fully honored her professional obligations, attending all scheduled events and sessions related to the film,” the statement reads.

The spokesperson further denied allegations that Triptii had committed to the FICCI FLO event or accepted any payment for it. “Notably, she did not participate or commit to participate in any personal appearances or events beyond her promotional duties. It’s important to clarify that no additional fees or payments were accepted for her involvement in these activities.” The clarification aims to put an end to the backlash and set the record straight regarding the actress’s professional conduct.

What’s Next For Triptii Dimri?

Triptii Dimri is set to appear in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, releasing on October 11, 2024. She also has Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, sharing the screen with Kartik Aaryan. Also Triptii is going to share screen with Shahid Kapoor in Nadiadwala’s untitled action entertainer.