Triptii Dimri open to Hollywood, inspired by Priyanka Chopra

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who is currently enjoying the success of her latest film Bad Newz, has revealed her aspirations to break into Hollywood. The 30-year-old star is actively seeking an agent to help her explore opportunities in Western cinema, expressing a willingness to start with minor roles as a stepping stone in her burgeoning career.

Following the success of her previous film “Animal,” “Bad Newz” has also performed well at the box office, adding to her growing list of achievements. Despite having more Bollywood projects lined up, the actress has set her sights on a new frontier: Hollywood.

In a recent interview, Triptii shared her excitement about the possibility of working in Hollywood. “Even if I get a small part somewhere, I think it will be really helpful because I love the way actors work there,” she stated. This openness to taking on smaller roles reflects her pragmatic approach to building a versatile and international career.

Triptii Dimri has expressed admiration for fellow actress Priyanka Chopra, who successfully transitioned from Bollywood to Hollywood. In an interview with Vogue India, Triptii praised Priyanka’s confidence and bravery in starting her career anew in a different country. “She is very confident, and it takes guts to go to another country and start your career again. I think she had the guts to do that. There’s so much to learn from an actor like her. I think she’s brilliant in every film she has done, especially ‘Barfi’,” Triptii remarked.

As Triptii Dimri embarks on this exciting journey, fans and industry watchers alike will be keen to see how she navigates this new chapter in her career. Her willingness to embrace new challenges and her admiration for trendsetters like Priyanka Chopra suggests that Triptii is ready to make her mark on the global stage.