Mumbai: Triptii Dimri is the actress everyone is talking about now. She impressed many with her roles in Laila Majnu and Bulbbul. But her big moment came with Animal, where she acted alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Even though her role was short, people loved her performance. That role helped her get noticed by big directors and producers.

A Big Role in Spirit

There was a lot of curiosity about who would be the heroine in Spirit, the new film with Prabhas. At first, Deepika Padukone was selected, but she left the project. After that, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga surprised everyone by choosing Triptii.

This is her second film with him after Animal. In Spirit, Prabhas will play a powerful police officer, and Triptii will be seen in a strong role beside him.

Triptii Dimri’s Upcoming Movies

Triptii has many exciting films coming soon. Here’s a list of her upcoming movies:

Dhadak 2

Arjun Ustra

Untitled Imtiaz Ali Project

Race 4: Reloaded

Spirit

Animal Park

She is doing many different kinds of roles — from love stories to action films. People are excited to see her on screen again. Triptii has become one of the most promising young stars in Bollywood.