Trisha Krishnan reacts to Mansoor Ali’s comments, says won’t work with him again

Hyderabad: Actor Mansoor Ali Khan, Trisha Krishnan’s co-star in Leo, has come under fire for commenting about her in a “vile and disgusting manner.” He had recently revealed that, upon discovering that he was collaborating with Trisha, he had anticipated a romantic moment in which the two of them would share a bedroom, but Trisha had not even been introduced to him on the sets.

There was not a scene in Leo featuring Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan together. Additionally, Trisha stated in her statement that she would never again collaborate with Mansoor in her life post Mansoor’s comments.

Trisha took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

A recent video has come to my notice where Mr.Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner.I strongly condemn this and find it sexist,disrespectful,misogynistic,repulsive and in bad taste.He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen… — Trish (@trishtrashers) November 18, 2023

Mansoor Ali has reportedly said during an interview that he had done so many rape scenes in various movies and was expecting such scenes in Leo film too. He said to ANI, “When I heard that I was acting with Trisha, I thought there would be a bedroom scene in the film. I thought that I could carry her to the bedroom just like I did with other actresses in my earlier movies. I have done so many rape scenes in a number of movies and it’s not new to me. But these guys didn’t even show Trisha to me on the sets during the Kashmir schedule.”

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo stars Trisha and Vijay in lead roles. It also starred Mansoor Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Sarja.