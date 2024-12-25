Trisha’s son Zorro passes away: ‘My family and I are broken’

Hyderabad: Christmas brought a wave of heartbreak for Tamil actress Trisha Krishnan, as she shared the devastating news of her ‘son’ pet dog Zorro’s passing. The Ponniyin Selvan star took to social media to express her grief, revealing that her cherished companion of over a decade passed away early Christmas morning.

In an emotional note, Trisha wrote, “My son Zorro passed away early this Christmas morning. For those who know me well know that my life has zero meaning henceforth. My family and I are broken and in a state of shock. Will be taking some time off work and will be off the radar.”

The actress’s heartfelt message struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with condolences and words of comfort. Zorro was more than a pet to Trisha; he was a constant in her life and frequently appeared on her social media.

Trisha has decided to step away from work temporarily to grieve and heal.

Trisha’s Upcoming Projects

Despite the personal loss, Trisha has a packed professional schedule ahead. The actress is set to star in several highly anticipated films, including Vidaamuyarchi, Vishwambhara, Thug Life, Good Bad Ugly, Ram, Identity, and Suriya 45.