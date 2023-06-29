Trolls attack Jasmin Bhasin for wearing burqa, see her reply

Mumbai: Jasmin Bhasin, best known for her role in Bigg Boss 14, recently faced backlash for wearing an abaya while visiting a mosque. The actress addressed the trolls in an interview with Hindustan Times, emphasizing her respect for the rules and regulations of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, where the attire was mandatory. Jasmin confidently defended her choices and expressed her disinterest in online criticism.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Reply to Trolls

Jasmin Bhasin defended her decision to wear an abaya while visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, citing the mosque’s dress code. According to her upbringing, the actress emphasised the significance of adhering to the rules and regulations of sacred places. She stated her intention to respect and follow the customs instilled in her since childhood.

Jasmin said, “I went to Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, and it’s a rule there that you have to cover yourself in a certain attire, and that’s what I did. I paid respect to the place, and followed the rules and regulations it had because it was a sacred place, and that’s what my parents have taught me since childhood.”

Ignoring Unnecessary Trolls

Jasmin Bhasin has spent over a decade in the entertainment industry and has learned to dismiss unjustified criticism. The actress expressed her disregard for other people’s opinions, asserting her right to wear whatever she wants. Jasmin gave an example, stating that if she wore a swimsuit on a beach vacation, she would almost certainly face similar trolling. Nonetheless, she asserted her disdain for such negativity and her determination to focus on what truly matters in her life.

Jasmin further said, “I really don’t care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swim suits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity. If you give certain things more energy and importance, then it increases. And, I don’t want in my life so I don’t give it importance.”

Jasmin Bhasin’s response to the trolls who criticised her decision to wear an abaya to the mosque reflects her strong character and determination to prioritise her own values and beliefs.