Mumbai: Fans were thrilled to see Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share screen space again after Pathaan and Tiger 3. However, the much-awaited film Tiger vs Pathaan now appears to be facing some roadblocks.

Tiger Vs Pathaan shelved?

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the project, which was planned as a major addition to Yash Raj Films’ YRF Spy Universe, is facing troubles due to budget issues. The report suggests that the high fees of both superstars have made it difficult for the makers to mount the film on the scale originally planned.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Twitter)

An insider was quoted as saying that if both actors had agreed to reduce their remuneration, the film could have moved forward despite War 2 reportedly underperforming. However, with rising production costs and the large-scale action required for the Spy Universe, the overall budget became too heavy.

The publication further stated that YRF could not afford to pay Rs 100 crore each to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, which played a key role in putting the project on hold. Industry sources believe that the film has not been permanently shelved and may resume once financial conditions and scheduling become more favourable. So far, neither the production house nor the actors have officially confirmed the development.

The two stars were last seen together in Tiger 3, where Shah Rukh Khan made a powerful cameo as Pathaan while Salman Khan led the film as Tiger.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to their upcoming projects.

Salman Khan’s upcoming movie 2026

Salman Khan will next be seen in the war drama Battle of Galwan, in which he plays Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, 2026, coinciding with Independence Day.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie 2026

Shah Rukh Khan’s next film, the action thriller King, is expected to hit theatres on December 24, 2026. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will also star Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.