Trouble in marriage? Nayanthara unfollows husband on Instagram

Chennai: South Indian superstar Nayanthara, who recently stepped into Bollywood with the film “Jawan” alongside Shah Rukh Khan, has caught the attention of fans as she ‘unfollowed’ her filmmaker-husband Vignesh Shivan on Instagram. An eagle-eyed netizen shared the screenshot on Reddit, and it’s now circulating widely on the internet.

Adding fuel to the speculation fire, Nayanthara posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, leaving fans curious about the state of her relationship with Vignesh. The post reads, “She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes.”

The online buzz has led to widespread speculations about potential issues in their marriage, although there’s no official confirmation. Despite Nayanthara unfollowing Vignesh on Instagram, her profile still showcases pictures of them together, while Vignesh continues to follow her.

The couple, who tied the knot on June 9, 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, outside Chennai, welcomed twin children named Uyir and Ulagam in October through surrogacy.