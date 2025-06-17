Troubles for Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie, check details

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar, one of the biggest and most bankable stars in Bollywood, has always bounced back—no matter the ups and downs. With his recent blockbuster Housefull 5, which earned Rs. 244 crore in just 10 days, the Khiladi Kumar proved yet again why he’s a true crowd-puller. It looked like he was fully back on track with success.

But behind the scenes, things haven’t been so smooth.

From Hera Pheri 3 Delays to Jungle Troubles

Just when fans were waiting for the magic of Hera Pheri 3, the film ran into delays and confusion. And now, another much-hyped project ‘Welcome To The Jungle’ has hit a major bump.

This third installment of the popular Welcome franchise was supposed to be a laugh riot with a huge star cast. Shooting began in December 2023, and everyone was excited. But sadly, the last proper shoot happened way back in August 2023. Since then? Total silence.

Money Problems and Cancelled Schedules

Reports say the film is stuck due to big financial troubles. Around 60% of the film is done, but 40% is still pending. Multiple shoot schedules have been cancelled in the past six months, causing chaos for the actors.

Worse, many stars haven’t even been paid yet! Some actors have already walked out, while others are still hanging on—only because they love the Welcome series.

Sanjay Dutt, who shot for 15 days, has now left the film, citing script and date issues. But the real shocker? Akshay Kumar reportedly owns 80% of the film’s stake. The rest belongs to producer Firoz Nadiadwala and others. Still, no official statement has been made about the delays.

Will Welcome To The Jungle Make It to Theatres?

The film boasts a massive cast: Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and many more. It was meant for a grand release on Christmas 2024. But now, fans are left wondering if they’ll even get to see it in 2025.