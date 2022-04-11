TRS allotted govt land worth Rs 2K cr to private persons: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and MP A Revanth Reddy alleged that the TRS Government has allotted a Rs 2000 crore worth of government land to private persons at Shaikpet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Attacking the ruling state, Reddy questioned, “Who is the gang leader, behind this land parcel allotment? Is it possible to hand over vulnerable land worth Rs 2000 crore to private persons without the knowledge of the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao?”

According to the Deccan Chronicle, Revanth Reddy demanded the cancellation of the layout permission given to survey number 357 at Shaikapet.

Reddy said, “Chief secretary Somesh Kumar, GHMC commissioner Lokesh Kumar would not have not dared to allot the prime government land to the private persons without directives from the Telangana Chief Minister Office (CMO). The people of Telangana state want to know, who is the kingpin behind the allotment of valuable government land.”