TRS district presidents passionately urge KCR to float national party

Hyderabad: District presidents of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Friday requested chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to contest in national elections.

Chief Whip Balka Suman, district president of Mancherial, said, “As TRS district presidents, all of us sincerely request you to contest in national elections. You have to contest on a national scale, to defeat the monsters who are ruining the country today,” he said.

The people of the nation are with you, he said. “Aap aage badho, hum aapke saath hai,” the MLA reiterated.

17 out of 33 district presidents attended the press meeting at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

“People want KCR to go forward. Just as he is spreading riches among the poor in Telangana, he has to do so all across the country. To make a BJP-mukt country, the only choice is for KCR to float a national party,” said Nizamabad district president and MLA Jeevan Reddy.

“We do not want the Gujarat model, we want the KCR model in the country. All of the 33 presidents wholeheartedly support KCR’s foray into national politics,” he said.

MLA Maloth Kavitha, district president of Mahbubabad said, “Farmers are asking for a scheme like Kaleshwaram to be implemented all across Telangana for more prosperity,” she said.

“Not just the people of Telangana, all the citizens in India want to see an ideal-driven, determined leader like KCR be in power. TRS party is keenly looking forward for KCR to create a new party,” said MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Nalgonda district.

“All opposition have appreciated his announcement of providing free electricity to farmers. The country needs a man with the courage KCR has,” he said.

“Though there is 70 lakh TMCs of water available for irrigation, the incompetent BJP government did not know how to use it,” he continued, “All us backward class citizens have been supported and nurtured by KCR.”

“Seeing the progress in Telangana, the BJP said that welfare schemes should be rolled back. No government since the independence movement has ever made such demands,” MLA Maganti Gopinath, Hyderabad district president said.

Vikarabad district president, Dr Anand Methuku, invoked a saying of the late freedom fighter Kaloji Narayan Rao on the occasion of his birth anniversary. “Just as the tyrannical British rulers were driven out of the nation, the BJP must be buried,” he said.

MLA Padma Devender Reddy of Medak, chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, Achampet MLA Guvvala Balaraju, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district president Gandra Jyothi, Kamareddy district president MK Mujeeb, Balkonda MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy also expressed that KCR must free the nation of BJP’s governance.

“Congress is not functioning well. It has lost its determination and willpower to fight. This is why the BJP is behaving as it pleases. All communities in the countries are disturbed. Only KCR can solve these problems,” said Balka Suman.