TRS MLA poaching case: BJP welcomes SIT probe

The HC asked the SIT to submit a report on November 29 on the progress of the investigation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 15th November 2022 6:29 pm IST
TRS MLA Rohith Reddy (center) alongside two accused in MLAs poaching case (Photo: IANS).

Hyderabad: After the Telangana high court ordered to make a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLAs poaching case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has expressed its gratitude towards the decision.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the national party said, “The BJP is happy and resultantly grateful to the Hon’ble High Court for protecting the integrity and transparency of the investigation into the farmhouse poaching fiasco, by ordering that the SIT investigation would be directly monitored by the Hon’ble Single Judge.”

The court passed the orders while disposing of the petition of the BJP seeking a probe by the CBI. It also expressed its displeasure on the manner in which the investigation was publicised through chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s press meeting on November 3.

The high court asked the SIT to submit a report on November 29 on the progress of the investigation. It also ordered that there would be no selective leakages to the media, authorities, executives including CMO (chief minister’s office) and others.

