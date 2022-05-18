TRS MLC K Kavitha urges Centre to roll back its decision to auction Adilabad Cement factory

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLC and former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha on Wednesday urged the Central Government to roll back its decision to auction the Adilabad Unit of Cement Corporation of India Limited (CCI) as it will affect the people of the state as cement sector generate more employment.

The TRS MLC’s remark came after the Centre recently issued an online electronic bid through the Electronic Tendering System (ETS) and invited the appointment of valuers for the assessment of the assets required for the disposal of the plant, machinery with the plant’s structure, store and scrap and dismantling quarters of the township of Adilabad branch of CCI.

Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, “BJP-Modi government in the name of asset monetization is selling out all the national assets. Today a tender notice has come out for multiple cement factories in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and also the Adilabad cement factory in Telangana. My only question to the current BJP government is you are selling national assets, what is the share of states? Because internally, within the national assets states assets are also there and state interest as well.”

She demanded the BJP-led Central Government to answer if they are going to reinvest the funds in Telangana or set up new factories to generate employment.

“When you sell this kind of assets, we lose employment and the opportunity to generate much more indirect employment. So my only to the current BJP government is you are monetizing national assets but what is your plan in terms of investing in new infrastructure. If you are selling your factory from Telangana will you invest back the same money in the state or somewhere else. This is my question,” she asked.



She further said that there is no clarity in terms of rebuilding any further infrastructure. “What is the road map, there is no clarity in that. The clarity that you have in selling the national assets you are not showing in terms of rebuilding any further infrastructure because the land is something you cannot produce. Our Adilabad factory has 1500 acres of land and if you are completely selling the land and machinery as the scrap, where will you get back that kind of assets to the government,” she added.

“From the Telangana government, we have extended every possible support, we have requested the central government time and again that we are willing to participate in the opening of the company. But there has been no response either from the prime minister or the commerce minister or the finance minister. We demand the BJP government take back the plans to sell these cement factories and to help states to generate employment,” Kavitha added.