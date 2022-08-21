TRS not observing Telangana Liberation Day due to AIMIM: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Sunday on Sunday yet again slammed the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government over its alleged reluctance to celebrate “Telangana Liberation Day”. Shah added that it was due to “fear” of the the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP was in the state to officially welcome former Congress leader Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy into the BJP. Addressing a public meeting during the campaign for Reddy for the upcoming Munugode by-poll that has been left vacant, Shah slammed the TRS.

While welcoming Reddy to the BJP and urging the people to vote for him, Amit Shah said that the ex-Congress leader’s induction into the BJP isn’t just any politician joining the party, but the beginning of the end of the (Telangana chief minister) KCR government.

“The KCR government breaks promises. They had promised that if they make the government they will celebrate Telangana Liberation Day in September,” stated Shah.

“The first home minister of India, Sardar Patel had snatched away Telangana from the rein of Razakars and into India. KCR is afraid of the MIM does not celebrate this victory,” claimed Shah while assuring that if brought to power, the BJP government will ensure that September 17 is marked and celebrated as “Telangana Liberation Day”.

Shah, then points out the promises that the TRS government has allegedly failed to keep to the people of Telangana.

“He had promised super speciality hospitals in each district. Is there one in Nalgonda? He had promised Rs 3000 to each unemployed person, are you receiving it? They had promised two bedroom houses to the homeless. PM Modi was making toilets, KCR has been a hindrance in that procedure too. Have the poor gotten homes yet?” he questioned.

Shah then went on to slam the TRS goverment over its failure to appoint a Dalit as CM despite making a promise of doing so. “If you choose the TRS govt again, instead of KCR, KTR will come to power. There will be no Dalit CM,” he claimed.

“They had promised Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit household under the Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad while fighting against Eatala. They had promised three acres of lands for each Dalit. Did they get it? Tribals were promised one acre of land each. Has that promise been fulfilled yet?” he questioned.

Shah also claimed that since 2014, induction into the education sectors has stopped. “The only induction that is taking place is into the Kalvakauntala family,” he alleged.

While alleging that the KCR government in anti farmers, Shah said that the KCR government is keeping the farmers away from the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, a scheme launched by PM Modi, or else the farmers would have gotten bima (insurance). “To keep away the farmers from Bima is the work of the KCR government.”

Shah promised that they would buy “each and every kilo of parboiled rice” from the farmers if brought to power in the state. “We asked KCR to buy parboiled rice from farmers at MSP. He did not,” claimed Shah.

Shah also slammed the TRS’s “dynasty politics” and questioned why the people of Telangana should suffer due to this. “I don’t mind the KCR’s family joining politics. But why should the people of Telangana suffer because of this? The Kaleshwaram project is a money-minting project for the family members of KCR,” stated Shah.

Shah pointed out that despite the Centre reducing the price of petrol, twice, the state of Telangana has not reduced VAT and currently sells the costliest petrol.

While urging the people of Munugode to elect Raj Gopal Reddy to power, he claimed that the BJP would fulfil all promises and goals of the formation of the state of Telangana.

Munugode and BJP in Telanagana:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Telangana is sitting in the driver’s seat, thanks to a spate of influential leaders from other parties joining its ranks. After ex-TRS minister, Eatala Rajender, former Congress leader and MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy also joined its ranks.

Since the 2018 polls, in which the BJP got just one seat, the saffron party has grown stronger. The Nagarjunasagar by-poll last year was a good example to see how the BJP still lacks credible or strong faces in Telangana. Unlike the Dubbaka by-election in 2020, where the BJP had a strong candidate, it was a fight between Congress and TRS.

A former Congress minister, Jana Reddy secured 70,504 votes, while TRS’s Nomula Bhagat won by securing 89,804 votes. The BJP’s Dr. P. Ravi could however only muster 7646 votes. Even the Huzurabad by-poll held last year is seen as a personal win for ex-TRS minister Eatala Rajender. He was removed from the cabinet last year, amid allegations of land encroachment of 66 acres of assigned land by the Jamuna Hatcheries Private Limited.

The firm is owned by his family. He was thrown out from the post of health minister during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon, the health portfolio was taken over by the chief minister and TRS supremo K. Chandrasekhar Rao (now with Harish Rao). Both the Congress and BJP wooed him, and Eatala eventually chose the saffron party.

Eatala managed to redeem himself by winning the Huzurabad by-poll, which was a slap on the face for the TRS. The BJP, in spite of all of its weaknesses, has slowly managed to step into Congress’s space in Telangana.