TRS workers pelt stones on BJP MP Aravind’s convoy

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS party Activists today attacked the convoy of Nizamabad MP D. Aravind . The glasses of the vehicles of the MP and the BJP activists were damaged in the attack. The incident took place at the Issapally area of armoor mandal. The MP was going to take part in some development programs in the Noothpally of Nandipeta mandal of the Nizamabad district. The TRS activists also Clashed with the BJP activists after carrying out the stone pelting .

The police reached the spot and dispersed the activists of the two parties .Later, the BJP along with his party activists staged a protest program at Armoor.

Speaking on the occasion Aravind alleged that the police had extended complete support to the TRS party activists to attack them.

He claimed that more than 200 TRS party activists had not only stopped them but also burnt tyres on their route . He also claimed that there was no response from the Nizamabad police commissioner and ACP even after their complaint . He said that he would take up the issue with the privileges committee of Parliament and lodge a complaint against the police on the issue . (