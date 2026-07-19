True spirit of Islam: Jamiat chief asks Muslims to help Hindu brothers

Lucknow: President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani on Saturday appealed to Muslims to help dispel the misconceptions being spread against the community and to counter communalism by making efforts to alleviate the hardships of their non-Muslim neighbours.

Addressing the ‘Hindu-Muslim Ittehad Conference’, Madani urged the Muslim community to invite their non-Muslim brethren to local madrassas at least once a year to combat the propaganda being waged against Muslims.

He suggested that they explain what is taught in madrassas and tell about the Muslim way of life, principles, and beliefs, thereby clearing any misunderstandings.

Alleging a rise in communalism in the country, he said that while Muslims had suffered harm under previous Congress and other administrations, the current era sees not only Muslims but also their faith, religious beliefs, and principles being targeted.

Maulana Madani appealed to the Muslim community to embody the true spirit of Islam during these challenging times by standing with their non-Muslim brethren in both joy and sorrow, and by striving to resolve their difficulties to the best of their ability.

He remarked that the “fire of hatred cannot be extinguished with more hatred”; rather, it can only be “doused by the waters of love, affection, and brotherhood”.

Madani urged Muslims to convey to their Hindu brethren and followers of other faiths that Islam propagates a message of love, affection, and tolerance, noting that if Islam had preached killing and oppression, it would not be the fastest-growing religion in the world.

He called upon every true Indian to foster an atmosphere of love and harmony to counter sectarianism.

He said that the atmosphere in the country could only improve “if Muslims embraced the true spirit of Islam” and conveyed a message of brotherhood through their character, lifestyle, and actions.

He noted that while riots occurred and Muslims suffered harm during the tenures of the Congress and other governments, Islam itself was never targeted. “However, in the current time, not only are Muslims being targeted, but their religion, beliefs, and principles are also coming under attack,” he said.

Later, speaking to reporters, Madani addressed a question regarding the protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the paper leak and other issues, stating that the paper leak is a matter concerning the future of lakhs of young people and should be resolved with a sympathetic approach.

Responding to a question about the Rampur Development Authority’s order to demolish the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur using bulldozers, Madani said that this action is completely wrong.

He said, “I believe that Jauhar University should continue to exist; demolishing it is wrong.” Maulana Madani said that if any formalities were missed or flaws existed in the university’s construction, the government has the option to impose a fine, but the institution should not be razed to the ground, as thousands of students are studying there and their futures are at stake.

Regarding the lack of consensus on mediation between Hindu and Muslim parties, an initiative proposed by the Supreme Court in Varanasi’s Gyanvapi case, Madani said that if both sides are unwilling to engage in dialogue, nothing can be done about it.

The event was also addressed by Vishwambhar Nath Mishra, the mahant of Varanasi’s Sankat Mochan Temple and a professor at IIT Varanasi, senior advocate in the Supreme Court, Indira Jaising, and representatives from the Christian, Buddhist, and Sikhs.