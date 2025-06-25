Trump admin to provide USD 30M to Israeli group distributing food in Gaza

The request is the first known US government funding for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's aid distribution efforts amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Published: 25th June 2025 1:54 pm IST
US president Donald Trump

Washington: The Trump administration is providing USD 30 million to an Israeli-backed group distributing food in Gaza, a US official said Tuesday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive diplomatic issue involving a controversial aid programme, confirmed that the US authorised the funding.

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the American-led group had asked the Trump administration for the initial funding so it can continue its aid operation, which has been criticised by the UN, humanitarian groups and others.

