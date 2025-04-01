Trump administration launches federal review of Harvard over ‘anti-Semitism’

Washington: In a major escalation of its efforts to combat campus anti-Semitism, the Trump administration has announced a “comprehensive review” of federal contracts and grants at Harvard University and its affiliates.

The decision, revealed on Monday by the Departments of Education (ED), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the US General Services Administration (GSA), is part of an ongoing initiative led by the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism.

The task force will examine over $255.6 million in federal contracts with Harvard, along with more than $8.7 billion in multi-year grant commitments, to ensure compliance with federal regulations, including civil rights obligations, according to a statement from the US Department of State (DoS).

“Harvard has served as a symbol of the American Dream for generations — the pinnacle aspiration for students all over the world to work hard and earn admission to the storied institution,” said Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

Taking aim at the Ivy League university, she added, “Harvard’s failure to protect students on campus from anti-Semitic discrimination — all while promoting divisive ideologies over free inquiry — has put its reputation in serious jeopardy. Harvard can right these wrongs and restore itself to a campus dedicated to academic excellence and truth-seeking, where all students feel safe.”

The review follows a similar ongoing investigation into Columbia University, which resulted in the institution agreeing to comply with nine preconditions to regain access to cancelled federal funds. This initiative strengthens enforcement of President Trump’s Executive Order titled ‘Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism.’

“The Task Force ensures that federally funded institutions uphold their legal and ethical responsibilities to prevent anti-Semitic harassment,” the statement read.

The same task force previously cut $400 million in funding from Columbia University and warned that billions more could be at risk unless specific demands were met.

Columbia recently agreed to several of the federal government’s conditions, drawing praise from Jewish advocacy groups while raising concerns among free speech organisations about government overreach.

Harvard and Columbia are not alone in facing scrutiny. The Trump administration has reportedly placed dozens of other universities on notice, signalling they could face similar reviews over allegations of anti-Semitism.

Given the federal government’s role as a major source of research funding for American universities, these reviews carry significant financial implications.

According to the US DoS, the administration will collaborate with relevant contracting agencies to assess whether Stop Work Orders should be issued for any contracts under review. Additionally, Harvard has been directed to submit a comprehensive list of all its contracts — both direct and through affiliates — that were not initially included in the investigation.

HHS Acting General Counsel and Task Force member Sean Keveney reaffirmed the administration’s commitment, stating, “The Task Force will continue its efforts to root out anti-Semitism and to refocus our institutions of higher learning on the core values that undergird a liberal education. We are pleased that Harvard is willing to engage with us on these goals.”

Any institution found to be in violation of federal compliance standards could face severe administrative actions, including contract terminations. The review will be facilitated by GSA, which will oversee grant and contract evaluations across the federal government.

“Hate in any form goes against the foundational principles of America. While Harvard’s recent actions to curb institutionalised anti-Semitism — though long overdue — are welcome, there is much more that the university must do to retain the privilege of receiving federal taxpayer’s hard-earned dollars,” said FAS Commissioner and Task Force member Josh Gruenbaum.

“This administration has proven that we will take swift action to hold institutions accountable if they allow anti-Semitism to fester. We will not hesitate to act if Harvard fails to do so,” he added.