Trump appeals Maine’s ruling of his disqualification for primary ballot

The Trump campaign on Tuesday said that it would appeal Bellows' decision to Maine's state courts after the ruling, and Bellows suspended her ruling until the court system ruled on the case.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 3rd January 2024 8:19 am IST
Donald Trump may not have a cakewalk in 2024 Republican nomination
Former US President Donald Trump

San Francisco: Former US President Donald Trump has filed an appeal of the decision by Maine’s top election official ruling him ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows decided that Trump is disqualified from the state ballot in next year’s US presidential primary election on December 28, 2023, for his role in the 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ultimately, the nation’s highest court will likely have the final say on whether Trump appears on the ballot in Maine and other states.

Tags
