Trump imposed toughest Russia oil sanctions: Bessent

Bessent argued that the sanctions regime was significantly strengthened before the transition of power and subsequently expanded under President Donald Trump.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 7:45 am IST
Oil pumpjacks operating at sunset, symbolising crude production and energy supply.
Oil pumpjacks extract crude oil at a production site during sunset. Photo: X

Washington: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended the Trump administration’s record on Russia sanctions, arguing that it has imposed tougher measures on Moscow’s oil sector than any previous US government despite continuing criticism over Washington’s approach to the war in Ukraine.

At a White House briefing, Bessent said the administration had taken unprecedented action against Russia’s energy industry, including sanctions targeting two of the country’s largest oil companies.

“This administration has put the hardest sanctions on Russia of any country,” Bessent said.

Subhan Bakery

Responding to a question about whether Washington was considering additional sanctions following recent Russian attacks on Kyiv, Bessent used the opportunity to contrast the administration’s approach with that of its predecessor.

“The Biden administration put on very, what I would call, mild sanctions because they were worried about gasoline prices going up into an election,” he said.

Bessent argued that the sanctions regime was significantly strengthened before the transition of power and subsequently expanded under President Donald Trump.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

“Fast forward to October, and President Trump instructed me to sanction the two largest Russian oil companies, Lukoil and Rosneft, which we did,” he said.

“No other government has done that.”

“So, no one has done more sanctions than the Trump administration on Russian oil.”

The comments come amid renewed debate in Washington and Europe over whether economic pressure on Moscow should be intensified as the conflict in Ukraine continues.

While Bessent did not announce any new sanctions, his remarks suggested the administration believes its existing measures have already gone further than those adopted by many allies.

The United States, European Union and other Western allies have imposed multiple rounds of sanctions on Russia since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, targeting banks, energy companies, defence industries and senior government officials. The effectiveness of those measures remains the subject of debate among policymakers and economists.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2026 7:45 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later… More »
Back to top button