Trump invites Colombian president to White House

This comes mere days after Trump said in the wake of the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend that 'Colombia is very sick too'.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 8th January 2026 7:44 am IST
Washington: President Donald Trump abruptly changed his tone on Wednesday about his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, saying the two had exchanged a friendly phone call and that he’d invited the leader of the South American country to the White House.

“It was a Great Honor to speak with the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, who called to explain the situation of drugs and other disagreements that we have had,” Trump posted on his social media site Wednesday night.

“I appreciated his call and tone, and look forward to meeting him in the near future,” he added.

Trump said the meeting would take place at the White House.

This comes mere days after Trump said in the wake of the US operation in Venezuela over the weekend that “Colombia is very sick too” and accused Petro of ”making cocaine and selling it to the United States” before adding: “He’s not going to be doing it very long, let me tell you”.

Asked whether US intervention was possible, Trump responded, ”Sounds good to me”.

