Trump–Musk feud erupts: Musk alleges Trump named in Epstein Files

The once-powerful alliance between US President Donald Trump and tech billionaire Elon Musk has dramatically unraveled, culminating in a fierce public feud and explosive allegations. The rupture follows months of collaboration, including Musk’s substantial financial support for Trump’s 2024 re-election and a high-profile White House appointment, but recent policy disagreements have turned the relationship into open warfare.

From political allies to public enemies

For much of the past year, Trump and Musk were seen as political partners, with Musk reportedly investing nearly 200 million dollars in Trump’s campaign and later heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration.

However, tensions boiled over with the passage of the controversial “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a Republican tax and spending package that Musk vocally opposed, claiming it would devastate electric vehicle makers like Tesla.

As the bill advanced, Musk publicly called for Trump’s impeachment and suggested Vice President JD Vance should replace him—a move that stunned Washington and signalled the end of their alliance. Trump responded by accusing Musk of betrayal and threatening to withdraw government contracts from Musk’s companies, including SpaceX and Starlink.

Musk’s bombshell: Trump in the Epstein Files

In a dramatic escalation, Musk took to his social media platform X to claim, without providing evidence, that President Trump’s name appears in the so-called “Epstein files”—documents related to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk alleged this is the reason why the full details of the Epstein investigation have not been made public, stating, “@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out”.

Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2025

The White House swiftly dismissed Musk’s allegation as “unfortunate,” attributing it to Musk’s disappointment with the bill’s exclusion of policies favourable to his interests. Musk’s claim remains unsubstantiated, and no direct evidence has been presented linking Trump to criminal activity in connection with Epstein.

What are the Epstein files?

The “Epstein Files” refer to a trove of documents, contact lists, flight logs, and other materials seized during investigations into Jeffrey Epstein, who was convicted in 2008 of procuring a minor for prostitution and was facing federal sex trafficking charges at the time of his death in 2019. The Department of Justice has released portions of these files, including Epstein’s “black book” and flight logs, which list numerous high-profile individuals—celebrities, politicians, and business figures—who had contact with Epstein or traveled on his private jet.

Recent document releases have included names such as Michael Jackson, Alec Baldwin, Mick Jagger, Naomi Campbell, Andrew Cuomo, and members of the Kennedy family, as well as Ivana and Ivanka Trump. However, the president’s name does not appear in the contact list released by the Department of Justice. The DOJ’s releases have largely reiterated previously known associations and have not provided evidence of criminal wrongdoing by those listed.

Epstein’s background and ongoing investigations

Jeffrey Epstein was a financier who cultivated relationships with powerful individuals and was convicted as a child sex offender. His 2019 arrest on federal sex trafficking charges and subsequent death in jail—ruled a suicide—sparked widespread conspiracy theories and demands for transparency regarding his connections.

The DOJ continues to review and release materials from the Epstein investigation, with some items, such as victim identities, remaining redacted for privacy reasons