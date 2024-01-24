Trump projected to win New Hampshire Republican primary

Washington: Former US President Donald Trump has been projected by multiple media outlets on Tuesday night to have defeated former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire Republican primary.

Haley congratulated Trump for his projected win in the New Hampshire Republican primary on Tuesday but said she is staying in the race, CNN reported.

“I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight. He earned it, and I want to acknowledge that,” the former South Carolina Governor was quoted as saying.

Speaking to a crowd of her supporters in Concord, Haley reiterated her calls for a one-on-one debate with Trump.

Haley said if Trump disagreed with her characterization that he has issues with mental competency “he should have no problem standing on the debate stage” with her, NBC News reported.