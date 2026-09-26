Trump rejects Iran’s ceasefire plan, renewed bombing seen likely

Washington: US President Donald Trump has reportedly rejected Iran’s proposal for a seven-day ceasefire and is likely to resume bombing Tehran after the November midterm elections in the US.

The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump had rejected the proposal, citing US officials familiar with the matter.

Trump, who has vowed that Iran will never acquire a nuclear bomb, was sceptical that Tehran would meet his demands and considers a renewed bombing campaign likely, according to the report.

He also posted an image on his Truth Social platform showing a map with the Strait of Hormuz circled and labelled “Trump Strait.”

Tehran had proposed reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz and ending the fighting, which began on February 28 when the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran. The proposal would take effect within seven days if Washington agreed to Iran’s demands.

“Iran has conveyed to the United States, through Qatar, a concrete seven-day plan. If the necessary conditions are met, the strait can be reopened, and normal maritime passage restored within seven days,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told reporters at the UN on Friday.

“The choice now rests with the United States. Iran does not accept coercion, threats, or intimidation, and Iran will not surrender its sovereign rights under pressure,” he said. “I can tell you if there is seriousness in the US side to come to a deal and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, everything is now prepared,” he added.

Iran earlier said it would reopen Hormuz, the world’s most vital energy conduit, and resume talks on its nuclear programme within seven days if the US lifts its naval blockade, waives oil sanctions and observes a ceasefire that includes Lebanon. T

The proposal was discussed by the Iranian foreign minister at a private gathering on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. US and Iran had signed a 14-point deal to end the Middle East war on June 17.

The agreement provided for an immediate cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and commits both countries to pursuing a final agreement within 60 days. Earlier on July 8, Trump however, said the deal was “over”.

Tehran also suspended the memorandum of understanding a week later, accusing Washington of “violating all its commitments”.