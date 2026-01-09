Trump says Cuba faces collapse after Venezuela crackdown

US President Donald Trump said Cuba is facing a severe economic crisis after US action in Venezuela cut off oil and financial support that Havana relied on for years, warning that the island has few options left.

“Cuba totally relies on Venezuela for money and for oil,” Trump said in a sit-down interview on Fox News’ Hannity. “That doesn’t work anymore.” He said Venezuela and Cuba had long operated under an arrangement in which Havana provided security support in exchange for oil and cash.

“That was always the deal,” Trump said. “Cuba gives protection to Venezuela, and Venezuela gives Cuba money through oil.” Trump said that the relationship has now ended following the US operation in Venezuela. “I don’t know what Cuba is going to do,” he said. “I think Cuba is going to fail.”

Cuban forces in Venezuela wiped out: Trump

Trump said Cuban forces that had been operating in Venezuela were defeated during recent events. “They got wiped out,” he said. “I don’t even want to say how many.” He said Cuba has no clear alternative source of support. “I don’t think there are any alternatives to Cuba,” Trump said.

At the same time, Trump said he wants to help the Cuban people, particularly Cuban Americans living in the United States. “We have some of the best people in the country, Cuban,” Trump said. “I want to help those people.” Trump recalled how many Cubans fled the island in past decades. “They left on rafts,” he said.

“They left on broken boats, shark-infested waters.” “Many, many of them didn’t make it,” Trump added. He said Cuban Americans were badly treated under past leaders. “They got treated so badly by Castro,” Trump said. Trump did not outline a specific US policy toward Havana but said the United States wants to see positive change. “We want to do something to help Cuba,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”