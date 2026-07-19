Trump says MoU no longer matters as US-Iran war escalates

Military tensions between the United States and Iran escalated further on Sunday, July 19, marking 141 days since the war began and 32 days after Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU). Fresh US strikes, Iranian retaliatory claims and renewed warnings from political and military leaders underscored the growing risk of a wider regional war.

US President Donald Trump said Iran’s commitment to the MoU was no longer relevant and reaffirmed that Washington would prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. His remarks came after two American service members were killed in an Iranian strike on a US military facility in Jordan, prompting another round of US military operations against Iranian targets.

Iran also claimed it had launched drone attacks on US military facilities in Kuwait, while Washington issued a worldwide travel advisory over the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East. Both sides continued to exchange warnings, signalling that the war was entering a more dangerous phase.

Kuwait says air defences intercept Iranian missiles and drones

Kuwait’s armed forces said the country’s air defence systems were responding to hostile missile and drone attacks following what it described as Iranian aggression.

In a statement posted on X, the General Staff of the Kuwait Army said explosions heard across parts of the country were the result of air defence systems intercepting incoming targets.

“Kuwaiti air defences are currently responding to hostile missile and drone threats,” the statement said.

The military urged residents to remain calm and follow safety and security instructions issued by the relevant authorities while interception operations continued.

Kuwait Army warns of ongoing missile and drone threats.

Trump dismisses Iran’s MoU commitment

US President Donald Trump said Iran’s refusal to honour the memorandum of understanding no longer mattered, adding that the United States remained committed to preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, according to Iranian state media.

Ben-Gvir says campaign against Iran will continue

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said Israel’s campaign against Iran was far from over.

Speaking to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Ben Gvir said Israel had eliminated what he described as the “human threat” but insisted further military action would be needed against the “axis of evil”. He also expressed hope that Washington would adopt a tougher approach towards Tehran.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir speaks at an event. (Photo: Wafa News Agency)

Trump mourns US service members killed in Jordan

Speaking to NewsNation, Trump described the deaths of two American service members at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan as “a very sad thing”.

He extended condolences to their families and again said Iran must never be allowed to possess a nuclear weapon.

Iran claims attacks on US military bases in Kuwait

Iranian state television, citing the Iranian Army, reported that Iranian forces launched drone attacks on Camp Udairi and Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait.

The report said the operation targeted ammunition depots as well as Patriot radar and air surveillance systems. US and Kuwaiti authorities had not confirmed the claims at the time of publication.

Former Iranian foreign minister warns of broader retaliation

Former Iranian foreign minister Manouchehr Mottaki said Tehran had the capability to seize a US military base in Iraq, Kuwait or Bahrain if necessary.

Speaking on Iranian state television, he claimed capturing a base and American personnel could force Washington to halt its military campaign.

Trump defends US military operation

Speaking to the New York Post, Trump defended the US military campaign after Democrats criticised his handling of the war following the deaths of the two American service members.

He compared the incident with casualties suffered in previous US wars and argued the latest attack demonstrated the threat posed by Iran.

US issues worldwide travel advisory

The US Department of State said in a statement that it had issued a global travel advisory because of escalating tensions across the Middle East.

The department urged American citizens to remain vigilant, monitor developments closely and follow guidance issued by US embassies and consulates. It also warned that airspace closures and flight disruptions could continue.

Fresh US strikes reported in southern Iran

Tasnim News Agency reported that US fighter jets carried out fresh strikes on Qeshm Island, where multiple explosions were heard.

Emergency and security teams were deployed to assess the affected areas, while the agency later reported that six missiles struck locations on the island’s outskirts.

Mehr News Agency, citing a local official, separately reported a strike near Qeshm Island but said there were no casualties or significant damage. Iranian media also reported explosions near Bandar Abbas and Shadegan.

CENTCOM announces new round of strikes

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that American forces carried out another round of attacks targeting Iranian coastal surveillance systems, air defence sites, maritime capabilities and missile and drone storage facilities.

CENTCOM said the operation was intended to reduce Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and was launched in response to the Iranian attack that killed two US service members in Jordan.

The command added that more than 50,000 US military personnel remained deployed across the Middle East.

Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard… — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 18, 2026

Iran warns of decisive and devastating response

According to Iranian state media, Major-General Ali Abdullahi, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned that any further US military action would receive a “decisive and devastating response”.

He accused Washington of attempting to undermine Iran’s unity and vowed that Tehran would impose heavier costs on the United States if the war continued.

Earthquake strikes Khuzestan province

IRIB, citing the Iranian Red Crescent Society, reported that a magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck the Saland area of Khuzestan province at a depth of about 12 kilometres.

Rescue teams were deployed to assess the affected villages. There were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage.

Representational image

Kuwait reports renewed attack concerns

Kuwait accused Iran of targeting a power and water facility for the second time on Saturday, raising concerns over the regional impact of the war.

Residents told AFP that demand for bottled water, canned food and other essential supplies had increased amid fears of further disruption, while many public spaces remained unusually quiet because of the worsening security situation.