Trump says Iran shot down US Apache helicopter, vows response

US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of shooting down a US Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz and said the United States would respond, adding fresh strain to efforts aimed at maintaining a fragile ceasefire in the region.

In a social media post on Tuesday, June 9, Trump said he had been informed by the US military that Iranian forces had brought down the aircraft while it was conducting a patrol mission over the strategic waterway. He added that both pilots were rescued safely and were not injured.

“The United States must, of necessity, respond to this attack,” Trump wrote.

Trump posts claim about Apache helicopter incident.

Earlier, US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that an Apache helicopter had gone down near the Strait of Hormuz. The military said the crew was rescued within approximately two hours and remained in stable condition, while the cause of the incident was under investigation.

According to The New York Times, citing two people briefed on the matter, a rescue operation successfully recovered the crew after the helicopter came down near the waterway. The report noted that the precise circumstances behind the crash remained unclear.

The incident comes as regional tensions continue to simmer despite diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider conflict.

Ghalibaf praises Iran’s ‘national jihad’

In a post on X, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf marked 100 days since what he described as a “national jihad” to protect Iran, praising the country’s resilience in the face of external pressure.

Ghalibaf paid tribute to those he said had strengthened the nation, discouraged its adversaries and defended the Islamic Republic during a period of heightened regional tensions.

He concluded the message by expressing support for Iran and what he described as the resistance of the Iranian people.

صد روز از جهاد ملتی که برای حفظ ایرانِ جان قیام کرد می‌گذرد.



درود خدا بر شما که پشت ایران را گرم کردید، دشمن را ناامید ساختید و کشور را از دهان گرگ‌های درّنده‌ای که برای تسلیم کردن ایران اسلامی دندان تیز کرده بودند، بیرون کشیدید.



پاینده ایران و زنده باد مقاومت ملت بزرگ ایران — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) June 9, 2026

Trump says Iran deal could be near

Despite the latest military incident, Trump expressed optimism about ongoing negotiations with Iran.

Speaking to reporters in New York, he said discussions were approaching a decisive stage and suggested that signs of a potential breakthrough could emerge within one or two days.

Vance rules out long-term US involvement

US Vice President JD Vance dismissed concerns that Washington could become trapped in a prolonged conflict.

In remarks to USA Today, Vance said he was confident US involvement would not resemble the lengthy military campaigns in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said the administration remained focused on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and indicated that additional options remained available should diplomatic efforts fail.

Israeli strike kills two in southern Lebanon

At least two people were killed in an Israeli attack on Kfar Reman in Lebanon’s Nabatieh Governorate, according to Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA).

The strike was among several incidents reported across southern Lebanon as tensions persisted along the border.

Red Cross paramedics injured in Tyre attack

Two Lebanese Red Cross paramedics were injured when an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle near their base in Tyre, NNA reported.

The agency said at least nine people were killed in the attack. Separate Israeli strikes also destroyed homes in the border town of Maroun al-Ras.

Civil defence teams assist evacuations in Tyre

Lebanese civil defence teams have been helping elderly and vulnerable residents leave Tyre following fresh Israeli displacement orders, according to Al Jazeera.

As residents continued to flee affected areas, rescue workers assisted those unable to evacuate independently. The latest evacuation zone reportedly includes the city’s Christian quarter, which had previously not been covered by similar warnings.

Oil prices fall below USD 90 a barrel

Oil prices dropped by around five percent after Trump’s comments fuelled expectations of progress in US-Iran negotiations.

Brent crude fell below USD 90 a barrel for the first time since April 14, while West Texas Intermediate crude dropped to around USD 86 a barrel.

Iranian air defence personnel killed in Israeli raids

Two Iranian air defence personnel were killed in Israeli air strikes on Tuesday, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

The victims were identified as Bahman Hosseini and Alireza Abiri.

Iran protests World Cup ticket allocation withdrawal

Iran’s football federation said its allocation of World Cup tickets had been withdrawn only days before the tournament, leaving many supporters unable to attend despite already making travel arrangements.

According to Al Jazeera, the federation described the decision as unfair and contrary to the principle of equal treatment in international sport. It also questioned whether political considerations may have influenced the move ahead of Iran’s Group G matches.

Israeli ambassador rejects link between Lebanon and US-Iran talks

Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel Leiter, said negotiations between Washington and Tehran should not be connected to developments in Lebanon.

Speaking to Fox News, Leiter accused Iran of attempting to tie the talks to the situation in Lebanon and rejected any such link. He also argued that Israeli operations against Hezbollah were unrelated to Iran and urged Tehran not to interfere in Lebanese affairs.